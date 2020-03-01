Grantham family history group appeals for younger members as they mark 30th anniversary
Published: 12:01, 01 March 2020
The Grantham branch of the Lincolnshire Family History Society celebrated its 30th anniversary last month (February)
Members gathered for a celebratory cake at their latest club meeting at the Harrowby Lane Methodist Church Hall, in Grantham, last Wednesday.
The Grantham branch of the club was founded by Joyce Barnes in February 1990 to give people a place to go to further their research into their family tree.
