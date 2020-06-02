Father and son Nottingham Forest fans have ridden along the Grantham Canal from their beloved team's ground back to Grantham, raising more than £1,500 for the NHS.

Dan Selvey and son Ben, aged 9, cycled about 33 miles from the City Ground, near where the canal meets the River Trent, back to their home town on Saturday.

Dan said: "I was so proud of how it went! I only had a target of £500 and we began the challenge on £620. By the end of the day we had hit £1,500! We were doing live video diaries on social media and the donations went crazy.