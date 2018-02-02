Grantham father and son to run London Marathon for children’s cancer charity

A doting dad and brother are gearing up for this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for the charity which supported their family through cancer last year.

Nick Rossington, 52, and Charlie, 22, are raising funds for CLIC Sargent after the charity provided vital support when Nick’s daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer last February.

Alice Rossington, 12, made headlines around the country when she was given a standing ovation and a guard of honour to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment last October. After 18 rounds of chemotherapy, spanning over 32 weeks at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Alice rang a special bell on the ward to celebrate, which was captured on camera and went on to be shared across the country.

Despite taking part in marathons before, it is the first one that the father and son have taken part in together. They have already raised £5,000 of their £10,000 fund-raising target.

Nick said: “Our family, and of course particularly Alice, was immediately thrown into a new world that was completely alien to us. It was very frightening. The intense treatment that Alice received, the hospital stays, travelling to Cambridge, disruption to family life, cost of travel, emotional support required... the list goes on. CLIC Sargent held our hand throughout it all.”

Alice is now recovering at home and started Kesteven Grantham Girls’ School last month, on a phased return.

Her mum Victoria, who is the assistant headteacher at The Priory Ruskin Academy, said: “She gets such a joy out of going to school and being surrounded by her friends. It has been a great motivator for her. She even took her first steps without her crutches last week. She still has weekly hospital appointments but every day is a step in the right direction.”

Nick is also organising a charity ball at The Bentley Hotel in Lincoln on March 17.

For tickets or more information, email nick@ezytrac.co.uk or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/NickCharlie