Grantham film-maker scoops Los Angeles award

A talented young film-maker has won an international award for his first solo short film.

Alastair Railton, 24, of Sunningdale, has scooped an honourable mention for the best indie feature film from the Los Angeles Film Awards (LAFA), a monthly film competition for film-makers worldwide.

'Between the Divide' is Alastair's first solo film project.

The former King’s School pupil psychological thriller film, ‘Between the Divide’ has also been nominated for a number of national and international film award nominations.

Alastair said: “I started writing my own stories and thinking about different plots when I was just ten-years-old. But doing something you love is not always easy. Opportunities in the film industry are hard to come by, especially in the East Midlands.”

After studying international relations at Leeds Metropolitan University, Alastair started working on his first solo film, which tells the story of a wealthy woman who becomes a police detective and is determined to crack the case of the murder of a banker.

The film was shot in different locations around Grantham last August, including the Alma Park industrial estate and Londonthorpe Woods.

Alastair added: “I reached out to local charities and organisations to ask if anywhere was willing to let us use their location to film different scenes.”

South Lincolnshire Blind Society on Finkin Street was quick to respond.

Charity chief executive Malcolm Swinburn said: “We were only too happy to help. Alastair is local and wanted to do something creative in Grantham rather than going out of town and we had the facilities to help. It is our way of helping out another small enterprise and we are always looking out for possible work opportunities for blind or partially sighted people.”

Alastair, who also makes promotional videos for charities, is hoping to support the development of creative filmmaking in the local area.

He added: “I am always on the lookout for local new talent, whether that be an actor or crew member. It would be great to eventually host a film-makers festival in Grantham to showcase talent.”

