Grantham finance firm raises over £1,000 for homeless charity

Staff at a Grantham-based financial advice company have raised over £1,000 for a local homeless charity.

The Money Options Group, in Finkin Street, nominated Grantham Passage, which provides aid to homeless people in the town, as its charity of the year.

The company, which offers a wide range of financial services in investments, retirement planning, mortgages and equity release, has supported a number of charities in previous years, including Macmillan and the MS Society.

Peter Harrold, Andy Maddison and Wendy Little. (20126004)

Grantham Passage was nominated after financial adviser Peter Harrold suggested the company should “look to champion a local charity in 2019, not only to provide donations but to proactively help in other ways that were just as meaningful”.

Administrator Wendy Little found out about Grantham Passage and that soon got the backing of her colleagues.

She said: “Our team really liked the idea of helping Grantham Passage as they are solely funded by donations and staffed entirely by volunteers. They do not receive any financial assistance from the local council, national agencies or other sources to continue the work they do.”

Their support for the charity has gone beyond simply raising money.

Wendy added: “We have also provided personal care products for service users and digitised the Grantham Passage logo which will enable them to be consistent and professional with their own fund-raising and promotional needs.

“We will continue to provide help and support for the charity and are currently pursuing a community giving opportunity through industry contacts which could result in more money being donated to this really deserving cause.”

For more information, visit:www.granthampovertyconcern.org.uk

For more information about the Money Options Group, call 0800 028 40 40 or visit www.moneyoptionsgroup.co.uk, www.retireinvest.co.uk and www.mortgageoptions.co.uk