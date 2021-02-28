Grantham fire crews attend 220 incidents in year
Published: 07:00, 28 February 2021
Grantham fire crews attended 220 fire incidents last year.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the figure alongside a list of safety tips to help reduce the number in 2021.
Amongst the list of safety tips, they advised members of the public to:
- Never leave cooking unattended;
- Never smoke in bed;
- Never leave devices on charge unattended;
- Never place flammable items within onemetre of a heater.
Follow @LincsFireRescue on Twitter.