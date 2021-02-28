Home   News   Article

Grantham fire crews attend 220 incidents in year

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 28 February 2021

Grantham fire crews attended 220 fire incidents last year.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the figure alongside a list of safety tips to help reduce the number in 2021.

Amongst the list of safety tips, they advised members of the public to:

Fire news (44497708)
- Never leave cooking unattended;

- Never smoke in bed;

- Never leave devices on charge unattended;

- Never place flammable items within onemetre of a heater.

