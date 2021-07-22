Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham fire crews called out to 3am fire

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:58, 22 July 2021
 | Updated: 09:00, 22 July 2021

Fire crews called out to an incident in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) ended up being stood down after the reported fire turned out to be controlled burning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Lords Lane, Skillington, shortly before 3am.

It turned out to be a controlled burning of waste paper and the owner was in attendance.

Fire news. (48454364)
Fire news. (48454364)

The crew inspected the blaze before leaving the scene.

Fire Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE