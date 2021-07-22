Grantham fire crews called out to 3am fire
Published: 08:58, 22 July 2021
| Updated: 09:00, 22 July 2021
Fire crews called out to an incident in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) ended up being stood down after the reported fire turned out to be controlled burning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Lords Lane, Skillington, shortly before 3am.
It turned out to be a controlled burning of waste paper and the owner was in attendance.
The crew inspected the blaze before leaving the scene.