Grantham fire crews tackle bathroom blaze

Fire crews were called out to a shower fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Grantham and Sleaford responded to a call shortly before 1.30pm and tackled the blaze in a property on Carlton Road, Hough on the Hill.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

There was severe fire damage to the shower unit and severe smoke damage to the rest of the shower room.

The cause of the blaze has been reported as an unknown fault in the shower unit.

