Grantham fire crews tackle garden blaze

Firefighters from Grantham tackled a garden fire in Allington yesterday.

The call out was just before 6pm yesterday evening to Gonerby Lane.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue say severe damage was caused to a large qualitity of garden refuse and waste cardboard.

The crew put out the blaze using one hose reel.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Earlier today, at 4.24am, firefighters from Billingham attended reports of a fore at Mareham Lane, Threekingham.

Crew used one hose reel to extinguish 2.5 tonne bales of straw that were on fire.

There were no other reports of damage or injury.