Grantham fire fighters give youngsters a lesson in fire safety
Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School enjoyed an exciting morning when a crew from Grantham fire station crew visited them at school.
The two reception classes were treated to a tour of the fire engine before taking it in turns to spray water from the hose at a target.
They then had closer look at some of the equipment before experiencing how to put on a firefighter uniform with many of the youngsters expressing how heavy they found the uniform and the difficulties they would face when having to get ready for an emergency quickly.
Head of school, Erica McGinley said: “The children have been learning about people who help us in school. It was fantastic that Grantham fire brigade could come and talk to the children about their job and how they help people.
“The children also learnt about fire safety and keeping themselves safe.”
Poplar Farm Primary School is part of Community Inclusive Trust.
