Firecrews from Grantham station attended a fire in Belton lane, Grantham, early on Sunday.

The 3.34am call-out saw them put out conifer hedging that was ablaze.

They used one hose reel jet and themrmal imaging.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue gave no reason for the cause of the fire.

Earlier, on Friday at 5.18pm, firefighters from Grantham station attended a single vehicle collision on High Street, Great Gonerby. They used manpower to relase a casualty.

Again, no cause for the incident was given.