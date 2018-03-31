Grantham firefighters raise £1,190 in aid of colleague Stefan

Grantham firefighters raised an ‘unbelievable’ £1,190 in a charity car wash.

The crew at the Harlaxton Road depot on Sunday were rushed off their feet for six hours to help Lincoln-based fireman Stefan Hawcroft who has been given just weeks to live.

Stefan, 29, has a rare brain tumour and needs £250,000 for immunotherapy treatment in Germany. Around a quarter of the money has been raised so far.

Grantham crew manager Pete Scarlett said the £1,190 raised was more than expected and his crew was “overwhelmed by cars and we could not keep up.”

He said: “It was very hard work but we thoroughly enjoyed it. It is such a good cause.”

Other fundraising events have been held for Stefan around Lincolnshire and in neighbouring counties.

Grantham’s famous Easter Bunny Newton, who also joined in Sunday’s car wash, has also been raising funds for Stefan as part of the traditional Easter Week of activities.