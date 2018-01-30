Grantham firefighters raise hundreds for local Foodbank

Have your say

Firefighters from Grantham fire station raised over £600 for Grantham Foodbank at Asda on Saturday.

The crew provided free home fire safety advice and support to shoppers at the store on Saturday afternoon.

They presented a cheque for £601 to Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury yesterday from the Asda collection.

Brian said: “We would like to say a big thank you for us, to the local fire service and Asda customers and the store management. We will use these funds with great wisdom to support our local community.”