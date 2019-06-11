Grantham firefighters tackle high number of flood related calls

Fire crews have reported that they are unable to deal with any flood related incidents except in the case of an emergency.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that their crews are very busy dealing with a high number of calls due to the heavy rain.

They tweeted: "Crews are unlikely to be able to attend flooding-related incidents except where there is water inside a property. Please only call if you require immediate assistance."

River Devon and Smite which runs near Grantham is also at risk of flooding.

The government website reads: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Colston Bassett river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible between 6am and midday tomorrow, 11/06/19. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Smite. Areas around the River Devon could also be affected at Easthorpe, Bottesford, Belvoir Lane and the Woolsthorpe to Belvoir road in Woolsthorpe, Church Lane and Main Street in Muston. Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to begin rising overnight on Monday and peaking at midday Tuesday. We are closely monitoring the situation."