Grantham firm enjoys sweet smell of success

A Gratham business is enjoying the sweet smell of success.

MicroCapture develops specialist fragrances that can be added to consumer products, such as tissues and toilet roll, to give added sensory value.

Founder Carol Brown, launched the venture in Cheshire in 1991 after working for a Scandinavian paper products company. A technical director had an idea to add scent to paper tissues and make the scent last much longer.

The fragrance is enclosed in tiny capsules and when sprayed on a surface, the capsules become hard, only breaking when the paper is rubbed.

Carol was later joined in her firm by daughter Sam Fells, who is business development director and previously worked for Boots in Nottingham.

Sam said: “We do a lot of work with Kimberley Clark and Kleenex, exporting to Europe, Australia and South East Asia.”

The paper products industry has consolidated severely and is dominated by major global players, meaning the pair do not currently sell to Britain’s mainly smaller producers.

Initially, the ‘milky’ product was made by third parties, but Carol and Sam decided to bring the production in-house to give them better control over product quality and development.

This led them to move into new premises at Ellesmere Business Park on Swingbridge Road. Staffing increased from two to four to strengthen their technical and development side.

Support came from Business Lincolnshire and its Greater Lincolnshire Capital Growth Fund, further borrowing and their own investment. Now, MicroCapture seeks to sell more to existing customers as well as find new customers.

Extra uses can include moisturisers and anti-bacterial products.

The business has been in Grantham for 15 years and moved to the area so Carol could be with Sam.

Mum Carol added: “There’s nothing as satisfying as seeing something you have developed and rolled off the production line. My whole idea is to hand the business over to Sam eventually.”