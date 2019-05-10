Grantham firm Moy Park announces 82 jobs could be affected by changes in shifts

The UK's largest poultry producer Moy Park, which employs more than 1,000 people at its Grantham site off Gonerby Road, has announced that 82 jobs could be affected due to a change in shift patterns.

The poultry firm has announced plans to streamline its staff’s working hours from a seven-day working pattern to a five-day one at its Grantham site to improve staff availability and versatility as well as creating an alignment with its new manufacturing model.

Moy Park envisages that up to 82 positions at Grantham could be impacted by the changes and a full, collective consultation process will commence with staff and their representatives. The company hopes to offer redeployment opportunities to those affected.

Over the past three years Moy Park has invested more than £20 million to secure the long-term future of the site and the facility now has one of the most advanced coating lines in Europe and is equipped to deal with current and future demand.

Andrew Nethercott, prepared foods business unit director of retail, Moy Park said: “We will be providing staff with support and guidance regarding the proposed changes during the consultation stage and we welcome their input as part of this process.

“We are focused on offering as many redeployment opportunities as possible across the business.

“Grantham is a flagship facility with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, making it one of the most efficient of its kind. Our past investment ensures the site has capacity for growth in the future and Grantham remains vital to our overall development plans.”

