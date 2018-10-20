A booming Grantham

business has more than

doubled its staff in recent years as its takes on the

computer software giants.

Khaos Control Solutions now employs 48 staff at its Caunt Road premises, making software which helps businesses manage their stock control and sell in markets like Ebay.

The company was founded in 2000 by Mike Cockfield, a keen walker and father of four. It reports year-on-year-growth of ten per cent a year with revenues increasing from £1.7m to £2.2m over the past four years.

Mike said: “Profit has decreased as we have invested heavily in new products and new teams to support and grow them. Khaos Control Cloud and Khaos Control Web are both new creations, both products are currently making a loss and are being supported by the rest of the business.

The overall business is still profitable not to the same levels as when product development started in 2015.”

Such growth is driven by “an insatiable” desire to see their computer software make the top spot in their markets.

Khaos Control Solutions says it has products available for small companies to the largest. They can work over the internet (in ‘the cloud’) and also on hand held devices.

Recently, Khaos Control Solutions staged its annual conference at Newark, where customers revealed how Khaos enterprise resource planning (ERP) software products help their business.

Among them, Darren Joint, managing director of Grantham-based Viking Signs, showcased his business and talked about how Khaos Control’s consultancy service led to efficiencies in his business through the automation of his “print on demand” offering. He said: “It’s Khaos in the brave new world of manufacturing on demand”.

The conference also heard how firms can use search engine optimisation to get their names and products to the front page of Amazon, and details of upcoming new products and services from Khaos.

“It was a brilliant day for networking and sharing ideas for how our customers can get more out of their Khaos Control solution.”