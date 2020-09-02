An engineering firm in Grantham have been named ‘Work Experience Placement Provider of the Year.’

Head of Engineering at Grantham College, Theresa Cope presented BGB Innovation, based on Dysart Road, with their award during a socially-distanced ceremony last week.

BGB have offered numerous college students placements.

Work experience coordinator at Grantham College, Caroline Kearsey, said: “They are a great example of a local employer working to build the future generation of engineers. This award acknowledges and demonstrates the college’s appreciation for BGB’s strong commitment to supporting our students with high-quality work experience.”

James Tupper, BGB marketing manager, added: “Apprentices are the life-blood of engineering firms like us, our pedigree is second-to-none and we can go way back to the early 1980’s when BGB first focussed on bringing through apprentices.”

