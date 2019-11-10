Grantham Foodbank aims to provide more fresh food

Grantham Foodbank is hoping to provide more fresh food by refurbishing its kitchen.

Volunteers hope this will enable them to prepare fresh food and vegetables donated from FareShare – a scheme which saves food that would otherwise have gone to waste – and allotment projects, as well as allowing them to teach people how to cook.

Figures recently released reveal there has been a 16 per cent increase in the number of people receiving emergency food parcels from Grantham Foodbank in the last 12 months.