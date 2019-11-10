Home   News   Article

Grantham Foodbank aims to provide more fresh food

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:32, 10 November 2019

Grantham Foodbank is hoping to provide more fresh food by refurbishing its kitchen.

Volunteers hope this will enable them to prepare fresh food and vegetables donated from FareShare – a scheme which saves food that would otherwise have gone to waste – and allotment projects, as well as allowing them to teach people how to cook.

Figures recently released reveal there has been a 16 per cent increase in the number of people receiving emergency food parcels from Grantham Foodbank in the last 12 months.

