Grantham Foodbank appeals for caution in dumping unwanted items

Grantham Foodbank is kindly asking for people not to leave unwanted second hand items, following a recent run of dumpings outside their property.

They have experienced a number of occasions over the past month where used toys in particular have been left in large quantities outside the Foodbank, often late at night.

Brian Hanbury, Grantham Food Bank. Manager, said: “We are always grateful for donations from the public and desperately need these to help us to provide for those who need help across Grantham, however we are looking for food, pet food, toiletries and new toys please, and would ask those who would like to kindly donate to only leave these items with us, and to also drop them off during our collection times.

Dumped second hand toys and items outside the Grantham Foodbank (55642294)

“We have been very concerned with these dumpings. Unfortunately, we are unable to use the second hand items that are being left with us, which means we have to dispose of them though local tips. The cost of the time and fuel we spend on clearing unwanted goods equates to around 50 meals, which really does make a difference to our work and distracts from what we should be doing, which is helping people.

“We have been consistency targeted with second hand goods recently by what appears to be the same source. We are now working with local businesses with CCTV in our area to identify the person responsible through images they have captured of a blue van, and are in direct conversation with the Council.”

A blue van has been spotted dumping unwanted items at the Grantham Foodbank (55643067)

A blue van has been spotted dumping unwanted items at the Grantham Foodbank (55643069)

Grantham Foodbank runs one of the largest networks of foodbanks in the UK, giving emergency food and support to people in crisis. Last year, they gave over a million three-day emergency supplies to those who needed help.

The team there are happy to accept donations of new toys, food, pet food and toiletries for local distribution to the needy. You can drop off these items to them from Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 11.00am