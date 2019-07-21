Grantham Foodbank receives surprise sandwich delivery
Kind-hearted pupils and staff at Grantham College donated sandwiches, paninis and snacks to Grantham Foodbank, Greyfriars, after receiving too many during a delivery.
HR advisor Kirsty McGauley presented the food to Grantham Foodbank on Wednesday to be distributed among attendees of a forthcoming church event.
Grantham College regularly collects food for the foodbank.
Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury said: “These donations are our life blood of dealing with families sent to us by over 50 front line agencies with vouchers. This food will be weighed in, sorted and made into nutritionally balanced ambient parcels and then fresh fruit and vegetables and frozen bread will be added to this when meeting with the family.
“We are truly blessed as a town to have this support in place and we are thankful for every kilogram of food donated.
“We work hard on passing these blessings forward.”
