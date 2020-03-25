Grantham Foodbank services 'on hold' due to Covid-19 concerns

Grantham Foodbank services have been put 'on hold' temporarily due to dwindling supplies and a shortage of volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury hopes to reopen once they've had time to seek more advice.

He said: "A high proportion of our volunteers are in the at risk category so we need time to gain advice and permissions to do what we do as safe as we possibly can.

Grantham Foodbank (5565096)

Therefore we have chosen to put our service on hold for a few days.

We are communicating with lots of groups including the SKDC hub to help us rebuild and keep everyone safe.

We have been really blessed by our local community with funds. We just now need to replenish and learn how to be extra safe."

Coronavirus: Grantham Foodbank fears children could be left hungry if schools shut over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Grantham Foodbank in urgent plea for younger volunteers

Read more CoronavirusGrantham