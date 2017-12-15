Grantham footballers play in memory of friend who died of brain cancer

Footballers have raised £360 for a hospice in memory of a friend who died of brain cancer.

Two teams played against each other at The Meres lesiure centre in memory of Mark Tilford who died two years ago after a nine year fight with the illness.

TILFS ALLSTARS line up with DARE2ZLATAN in a charity match in memory of Mark Tilford who died of brain cancer.

One of the team captains, Chris Whatley, said: “We as his friends come together every year and play a charity football match in his honour and the money raised goes towards St Barnabas Hospice where the nurses did a fantastic job of looking after him.

“We play as TILFS ALLSTARS and play in red Man Utd tops which was Mark’s favorite football team, and the opposition were called DARE2ZLATAN who this year were the well deserved winners beating us 8-1.

“Each year the winning team’s name is engraved on a trophy that is kept at Mark’s parents’ house as a reminder of how highly their son’s friends thought of him. The hospice were very grateful for the £360 raised and hope next year to come along and cheer us on!”

Another organiser, Emlyn Wright, thanked everyone who donated and also gave a special thankyou to Jackie Whatley whose business Stretch and Flex sponsored the match.

Chris, who captained TILFS ALLSTARS, added: “The other team got very lucky this year, but the main result was seeing all of Mark’s friends together raising money and having a laugh which is what he would of wanted to see!”