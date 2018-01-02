Grantham Freemasons boost two charities

The Sir Isaac Newton Lodge 8103 of Grantham commemorated its tercentenary within Freemasonry by nominating two local charities to receive grants of £750 each.

At its White Table event in December the Worshipful Master WBro Andrew Black presented a cheque for £750 to Janie McCormick and Dr Kat Collett (pictured), of St Barnabas Hospice, who gave the meeting an insight into the works of the hospice. A further donation of £750 will be presented at a later date to Grantham Community Heritage represented by Mr and Mrs Robbins who were unable to attend the meeting. This year Grantham Easy Breathing will be supported by the Lodge’s Charitable Works coupled with the name of member WBro David Kirk.