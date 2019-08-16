Grantham friends tackle 12-hour trek in memory of their parents

Two friends took part in a 12-hour trek in memory of their late parents.

Lisa Freestone and Lesley Roberts who have been best friends for nearly 40 years completed Macmillan’s Mighty Hike last month – a 26-mile marathon from Darley Moor to Bakewell in the Peak District, to raise money for cancer support.

Lisa, who lives on Bridge End Grove, Grantham, lost her mum, 74-year-old Jean to bowel cancer in February 2013, whilst Lesley’s dad John died age 71 in 2015 from pancreatic cancer.

Lisa Freestone and Lesley Roberts embarked on the hike in memory of Lisa's mum and Lesley's dad. (15109166)

Lisa, 51 and Lesley, 52, met as 12-year-old’s. They have remained close despite Lesley moving from Grantham to Cambridge more than 20 years ago.

Lisa said: “We both signed up because we wanted to give back to such an amazing charity that is so close to our hearts. It was about raising money for other families going through what we went through in order that they get essential medical, emotional and practical care.”

The ‘breathtaking’ scenery and being able to share the day together and catch up were just some of their highlights.

Lisa Freestone lost her dear mum Jean to bowel cancer in 2013. (15333574)

Lisa added: “The hike was an amazing experience and we met some great people on the day who shared their own reasons for completing the hike which was very humbling and awe inspiring.”

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as the pair tackled varying terrain’s including rocks, woodlands, roads and muddy footpaths.

Lisa Freestone and Lesley Roberts have been best friends for nearly 40 years. (15333569)

Lisa added: “The most difficult part for me was the uphill woodland climb at approximately 22 miles. My blisters really started to kick in and the only relief from that was to try and find mud to step in as this cushioned the impact.

“Lesley started to get very cold and we were both starting to get emotional as we had been walking for approximately 11 hours by this time.

“However our friendship and support for each other kept us going and definitely helped us over a very emotional finish line. It should have been 26 miles but our electronic devices said otherwise and we clocked up 31 miles.”

Jean passed away in 2013. (15174721)

The dedicated duo have already managed to raise over £700 for the appeal but are determined to raise even more.

Lisa added: “We are hoping to support MacMillan further although it may have to be a coffee and cake morning as we are still bearing the injuries from the walk.”

John passed away in 2015. (15174719)

If you would like to show your support and make a donation, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-freestone13 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lesley-

roberts5