Grantham friends to host 'Bubbles and Boobies' fund-raising for breast cancer charity

A Grantham woman is hosting a fund-raising event for a breast cancer charity, 20 years after losing her mum to the disease.

Sophie Davies and friend Mark Wilson are organising a ‘Bubbles and Boobies’ social evening at the Cinco Lounge, next Friday (July 12) to raise funds for CoppaFeel, a breast cancer awareness charity that focuses on promoting early detection of breast cancer.

Sophie said: “My mum passed away 20 years ago this September from breast cancer at just 49 years old, leaving three children.

Mark Wilson and Sophie Davies. (13368283)

“CoppaFeel work to raise awareness of breast cancer in both men and women of a younger age.”

The event starts at 7pm with tickets costing £5 per person which includes a glass of bubbly. They are available to purchase from Cinco Lounge or by calling Mark and Sophie on 07914 417850 or 07484 712804

The duo have also entered the SVP100, a 100km ultra marathon from Suffolk to Essex next month, to raise extra funds for the charity and raise awareness.

If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-davies51