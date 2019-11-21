Grantham friends to host fund-raising ball as they prepare for London Marathon

Two friends are hosting their first black-tie fund-raising ball to raise funds for two charities that are close to their hearts.

Kelly Wright and Larissa Goree, both from Grantham, are preparing to take part in the London Marathon next year in aid of Children with Cancer UK and Mind.

Despite neither of them having ever ran a marathon before, the pair have thrown themselves into training and fund-raising.

Kelly Wright and Larissa Goree are hosting a fund-raising ball. (21896168)

Guests to the ball, which will be held at Belton Woods Hotel on February 7 2020, can look forward to canapes and a two-course meal. There will also be a live DJ, raffle and an events photographer.

Kelly, who lost her brother to cancer when he was just 11 years old, said: “I’m the kind of person that will throw myself up for the craziest challenges.

“I’ve always wanted to do the marathon and Larissa said she would do it with me.”

Tickets cost £40. Some discounts available. Contact Kelly on 07479 537601 or Larissa on 07580 389928.