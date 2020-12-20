Grantham fund-raiser donates toys to children's hospice

A local fund-raising champion has donated nearly £200 worth of toys for a children’s hospice. Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, Grantham, made the donation after his charity race night was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Thanks to Jay Harrison, Duncan Bateson, Sanjay Patel and Ed Robinson who donated their prepaid charity race night money to my fund-raising efforts to support the homeless, vulnerable, elderly, lonely, veterans of Grantham and surrounding areas.

“One of the organisations that I was going to donate money to was Rainbow Children’s Hospice in Loughborough, a fantastic organisation that supports children from birth up to 30 years of age with end-of-life or palliative care.”

Rainbows Hospice. (43511655)

Rob purchased the £190 worth of toys from the hospice’s Amazon wishlist.

Rob added: “A friend made an anonymous donation of chocolate bars and boxes of biscuits were also donated for the staff.”

Information: www.rainbows.co.uk