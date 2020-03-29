Grantham funeral director reveals extraordinary finds with his metal detector
Published: 12:30, 29 March 2020
A family funeral director has found a unique way to unwind and relax in his spare time.
Jason Price, of Price and Son Funeral Directors in Grantham, loves nothing more than to travel across Lincolnshire with his metal detector.
With the physical and mental benefits that come with it, the former Royal Navy gunner is hoping to encourage others to take it up too.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorTracey Davies