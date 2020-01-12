Grantham funeral directors raises £270 for St Barnabas Hospice

A funeral directors in Grantham has raised more than £250 for St Barnabas Hospice in the town.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors decorated a Christmas tree at the St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival in November, and had it on display in their office on St Catherine’s Road throughout December.

Members of the public were invited to hang messages of hope and memories on the tree’s branches and a donation to the hospice would be made for every memory left, with more than 200 people leaving their heartfelt messages.

More than 200 people left messages. (26054656)

A spokesperson said: “Along with donations given to us in the office we will be preparing a cheque for £270.

“Thank you to all of you who left your memories on the tree.

“We have taken them all off and will be keeping them in a memory box at our chapel.

If anyone wishes to add a message to the box, pleasecall in the office.”

