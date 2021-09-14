Staff have had a busy weekend winter-proofing a cafe and garden centre.

The Garden Yard is a popular community business based on Union Street, Grantham.

Members of staff spent the weekend putting up a 8m by 12m marquee which shelters eight tables underneath it.

The new marquee to shelter the outdoor area at The Garden Yard (51221299)

The marquee has allowed the cafe to get ready for the colder months, making it a popular destination for the town all year round.

Owner of The Garden Yard, Sarah Gibson, said: "We have also invested in lots of outdoor festoon lights which are going up very soon.

"So it will look lovely and sparkly in winter."

In addition to this, the cafe has announced as part of its winter preparations it will be hosting a Christmas Market on Saturday, November 27, for small businesses and local artisans.

The Garden Yard's wreath making workshop will also be returning with the help of the Grantham Flower Arrangement Club in early December, with sessions taking place during the evenings of December 7 and 8.