Grantham gets into the spooky spirit for Halloween
Published: 14:30, 01 November 2021
People of all ages across Grantham got into the spooky spirit to celebrate Halloween this weekend.
We asked you to send in your haunted decorations and spooky costumes, and you definitely didn't disappoint.
From wicked witches to impressive Halloween decorations and pumpkin carvings, everyone made such an effort.
However, there are far too many to share them all here. So we decided to publish a few in the paper this week too.
Can you spot your pictures?