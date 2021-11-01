Home   News   Article

Grantham gets into the spooky spirit for Halloween

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:30, 01 November 2021

People of all ages across Grantham got into the spooky spirit to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

We asked you to send in your haunted decorations and spooky costumes, and you definitely didn't disappoint.

From wicked witches to impressive Halloween decorations and pumpkin carvings, everyone made such an effort.

Natalie Whitlow (52776547)
However, there are far too many to share them all here. So we decided to publish a few in the paper this week too.

Can you spot your pictures?

Chelsea Burns (52776500)
Roxanne Radford (52776557)
Marina Platkeviciene (52776565)
Myla Mae (52776578)
Sent in by Chelsea Smith (52776581)
Decorations on Chestnut Grove (52776587)
Sent in by Shannon Parker (52776590)
Sent in by Martyn Wells (52776593)
Sent in by Martyn Wells (52776596)
Shirley Ungerer Omer (52776515)
Kerry Winfield (52776519)
Yolanda Beckford (52776534)
Elvis and Laura Stooke (52776537)
Tonicha Spencer (52776542)
Karen Little (52776550)
Em Eurich (52776553)
