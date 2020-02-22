Grantham girl’s diary discovered after surviving more than 100 years

An antique album purchased in a Ross-on-Wye by Cat Whiteaway last year belonged to Grantham resident Amy Musson.

It was found to have information inside dating back to the 1899-1933 period.

Cat Whiteaway bought a small leather bound album in an antique book shop in Ross-on-Wye containing around 50 photographs, sketches, poems, prayers, autographs and even a couple of oil paintings, all of which were completed between 1899 and 1933 by people living in Grantham or in the surrounding area.