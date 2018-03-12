Grantham girls’ school will accept boys from 2019

A Grantham girls’ school will become co-educational and accept boys from September 2019.

Walton Girls’ School has confirmed the move following a period of consultation with parents and stakeholders. Last year the school announced it was looking to accept boys from September this year but this has been put back 12 months.

School principal Caroline Saxelby said: “We are pleased to be welcoming boys to Walton into Year 7 from September 2019. We are a high performing academy in terms of outstanding teaching, progress and pastoral care. We will of course maintain our ethos of high aspiration and impeccable behaviour.

“This is an opportunity to provide the local community with a new and exciting option for their children. By opening Walton’s doors to boys we are widening the choice of high quality provision across Grantham and therefore driving up educational standards in the locality.”

The school’s Sixth Form already admits boys. The school was given permission to admit boys by the Department of Education on March 8.