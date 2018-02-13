Grantham girls to get-together after 40 years

Some of the first girls admitted to a former Grantham boys school are planning a reunion.

Allyson Cornish, whose maiden name was Gwynne, recalls how she and her friends arrived there in 1978.

Allyson Cornish and Sophie Green

The 51 year-old told the Journal: “We were the first girls in the Central School. My class was Mr West’s class and the photo shows his class. We would like to try and emulate that photo.”

In the photo, from front to back are Natalie Hardy, with whom she is friends on Facebook; Sophie Green, another Facebook friend; Nicola Stubbart; Maxine Gutteridge (now Hardy) and Jackie Hazell.

At the time, there were 49 girls in a school of 600, whose head was a Mrs Meredith.

Allyson now lives in North Walsham, near Cromer in North Norfolk, where she works with special needs peole, taking them on holiday.

As a youngster, she grew up in Barrowby, but her parents later moved to Lincoln. Allyson married ‘an airforce guy’ at 23 but is now divorced. She has three children, two boys and a girl, the youngest aged 19.

Since coming up with her reunion plan several weeks ago to mark the 40 year anniversary, Allyson has been using social media to make contact.

She continued:“We are about halfway at getting the girls. There’s just the odd few we need to get hold of.”

Most of the girls stayed in Grantham and the surrounding area, but a few have ended up in London and one of them, Nicola Poole (born Earle) just happened to live eight miles away from Allyson in Norfolk.

The reunion is planned for the summer. To attend people can email Allyson at vwcushions@hotmail.com or go to her Facebook page.