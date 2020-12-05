Grantham globetrotter settles down to launch new oven cleaning business

Globetrotting Sam Eveling has weighed anchor on a career in hospitality to launch an oven valeting business in Grantham.

The 42-year-old, who spent seven years aboard cruise ships as a food and beverage manager, opted to become his own boss to achieve a better work life balance and has launched Ovenu Grantham.

He previously worked for two national retail companies but needed more control over his working day to care for wife Jemima, who is recovering following surgery on a brain tumour.

Sam Eveling has become his own boss by launching Ovenu Grantham.Photo: Stewart Turkington www.stphotos.co.uk (43341855)

Born in Ropsley and raised in Grantham, Sam said: “I enjoyed sailing the oceans and visiting some extremely glamorous destinations, but I also learnt a great deal about delivering exceptional customer service.

“After leaving the cruise ships, I returned to Lincolnshire and worked in retail but due to my wife’s condition, I need to take full control of my working life.”

He plans to build up his client base with ambitions to eventually expand the business by operating extra vans and employing subcontractors.

Sam, who graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University with a degree in hospitality management, visited various exotic locations including the Caribbean, Mediterranean, the United States and South America during his time on cruise ships.

As well as being food and beverage manager, he was also responsible for hygiene – skills that he feels are ideally suited to his new business.

He said: “It’s not an ideal time to be launching a business in the middle of a second national lockdown but I’m determined to make it a success.”

He takes over the business following the retirement of the previous franchisee.

Ovenu Grantham, which covers Grantham, Bourne, Sleaford, Colsterworth and surrounding areas, is open and accepting bookings under the strict understanding that both parties observe the two-metre social distancing rule, along with guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness.

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Sam has spent many years delivering top notch customer service in the hospitality and retail sectors and takes immense pride in delivering the highest possible standards. I know he recently restored an old camper van so he’s more than used to taking things apart, cleaning them, and putting them back together!”

The Ovenu valeting process involves dismantling key components of an oven such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves

and placing them into

design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic and biodegradable products to clean the oven parts.

For a free quote call Sam on 01476 385345, email grantham@ovenu.co.uk or visit www.ovenu.co.uk/oven_cleaning/grantham