Grantham goes dotty for Children in Need

Schools and businesses across Grantham and the surrounding areas went dotty for Children in Need on Friday.

Schools, nurseries and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, baked cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, in a bid to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity.

Pudsey Bear visited Hawkens Gingerbread in Grantham on Thursday afternoon to help bake Gingerbread to kick start Children in Need.