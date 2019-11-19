Home   News   Article

Grantham goes dotty for Children in Need

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:02, 19 November 2019
 | Updated: 13:03, 19 November 2019

Schools and businesses across Grantham and the surrounding areas went dotty for Children in Need on Friday.

Schools, nurseries and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, baked cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, in a bid to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity.

Pudsey Bear visited Hawkens Gingerbread in Grantham on Thursday afternoon to help bake Gingerbread to kick start Children in Need.

Read more
EducationGrantham
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE