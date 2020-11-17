Grantham goes dotty for Children in Need

Residents from across Grantham have been going dotty for Pudsey as part of this year's Children in Need campaign.

Schools, nurseries and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, baked cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School, off Barrowby Road, raised nearly £200 after their school council organised a special fund-raising day on Friday.

Staff and pupils from the Daybreak Centre at Grantham College also dressed up in bright outfits to mark the event.

