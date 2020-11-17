Home   News   Article

Grantham goes dotty for Children in Need

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:16, 17 November 2020
 | Updated: 11:17, 17 November 2020

Residents from across Grantham have been going dotty for Pudsey as part of this year's Children in Need campaign.

Schools, nurseries and businesses dressed up in spotty outfits, baked cakes, played games and held a variety of sponsored events, to raise as much as they could for the children’s charity.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School, off Barrowby Road, raised nearly £200 after their school council organised a special fund-raising day on Friday.

Children in Need Grantham 2020. (43135873)
Staff and pupils from the Daybreak Centre at Grantham College also dressed up in bright outfits to mark the event.

See what everyone got up to with this slideshow of photos.

