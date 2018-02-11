Grantham golfers raise more than £8,000 for children’s hospice

Local golfers swung into action to raise thousands of pounds for a children’s hospice.

Golfers at Belton Woods and visitors to the course managed to raise over £8,000 in just one year, for the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, in Lougborough.

Outgoing captains of the men’s and women’s sections at Belton Woods, John “Harry” Harrison and Liz Moses presented Jess Dixon from the fundraising team at Rainbows Hospice, with a cheque for £8,210 on Saturday.

Liz said: “The money mainly comes from auctions, raffles and fines, along with the captain’s charity golf day in July, but the biggest effort was by Harry, when he managed 100 holes of golf on the longest day last June.”

Rainbows Hospice is the only hospice in the East Midlands for life-limited children and young people.

Visit: www.rainbows.co.uk