Grantham grandmother braves the shave for hospice

A grandmother from Grantham shaved her hair off to raise funds for St Barnabes Hospice in memory of a friend who passed away with cancer last year.

Before her drastic hair cut, Wendy Flower, 61, of Brooklyn Place, Gunby, hosted a table top sale including jewelry, Avon products and a Tombola, alongside friend Debbie Duncombe, at The Priory pub on Dysart Road.

Wendy said: “My husband and I have lost nine close family members and friends to cancer in the last 11 years. I was initially doing it as tribute to a friend who passed away from cancer last year at the age of 32. St Barnabes Hospice in Grantham took great care of her. They are reliant on the financial support our community provides, so I wanted to raise some much needed funds for them in her memory.

“But it was made even more meaningful as I recently found out that my 14-year-old granddaughter has an aggressive form of Leukaemia and has been given just six months to live.”

After raising £40 from the table top sale, Wendy headed to Toni’s Barber on Commercial Road, Grantham, to have her 10-inch locks chopped off at the end of last month.

She added: “Three friends came to lend their support. I found it exciting to be doing something worthwhile and I loved my new hair style afterwards. I felt like a punk rocker.”

Wendy has raised £189 so far but would like to raise even more.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-flower1.