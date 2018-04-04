Grantham grandmother Edith proud to receive Maundy money from the Queen

A Grantham grandmother was thrilled to receive commemorative coins from the Queen in the historic Maundy Money ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Eighty-eight-year-old Enid Hewitt was among 184 pensioners to receive the symbolic tokens from Her Majesty on Maundy Thursday last week.

Enid, who lives in Londonthorpe and is still church warden at St John the Baptist Church in the village, was accompanied by her granddaughter, Kirsty Hewitt.

Enid, who has five children and eight grandchildren, also received the Royal Maundy Money in 2000, at Lincoln Cathedral, and her family, as well as friends and church-goers are immensely proud of her achievement.

Enid has always lived in the Grantham area and has been church warden in Londonthorpe for 34 years.

She was previously a lay chaplain at Grantham Hospital and only in the last month has she stopped delivering the village newspapers.

She enjoys writing poems and has published five short poetry books as well as appearing in many larger anthologies.

Enid was one of 92 men and 92 women handed two purses each by the Queen, marking her 92nd birthday this month.

The awards are made in recognition of Christian service to the church and community.

Granddaughter Kirsty said: “Enid was very pleased that the Bishop who accompanied the Queen as she distributed the bags of coins, stopped to tell Her Majesty about Enid’s paper round and continuing work for the church.

“They did not appear to stop and talk to many other recipients so this was a very special moment.

“Her photo even made it onto the ITV news.”

After the ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Enid and the other participants were taken to the state apartments for a reception with drinks and canapés.

He granddaughter added: “ We both had an absolutely superb day. It was rather surreal to be entertained in such beautiful surroundings.”