Grantham great grandad celebrates 105th birthday

A great grandad from Grantham who has lived through two world wars is celebrating his 105th birthday.

George Buxton, who is believed to be Grantham’s oldest man, turned 105 today.

His friends and family will be marking the occasion with a special celebratory party at Newton House Nursing Home on Barrowby Road, Grantham, where George has lived for the past year.

George with his daughter Hannah. (19108372)

George started receiving cards from all over the world including people in America and Hong Kong through ‘Postcards for Kindness’, an initiative that aims to reduce loneliness in care homes by encouraging members of the community to send a postcard or card to a care home.

Affectionately known by his family as pap, the former insurance agent will also have a second celebratory party at his daughter’s home in Harlaxton and he is also looking forward to his birthday telegram from the Queen.

George was born near Stamford on October 21, 1914, when George V was on the throne. He was one of seven children belonging to Joe and Agnes. When George was six months old the family moved to Careby near Stamford. George left school on his 14th birthday and worked in Seaton and Careby until 1930 when he went to work as Hall Boy at Stapleford Park, Melton Mowbray, and so began his time ‘in service’.

He met his wife Jessie in 1934 when they were both employed at Burghley House on temporary contracts as a footman and a housemaid, as the royal countess Alice of Argyllshire was visiting and they needed more staff.

The couple married at St John’s Church in Grantham in 1939 just before the Second World War was declared and George volunteered for the RAF. He returned home to Grantham in 1946 and started working for Lincolnshire Roadcar. The couple had three children Paul, Hannah (pictured with George) and Magdalene. The family later moved to Long Bennington where George joined the Prudential Assurance Company Limited as an agent until his retirement in 1979.

They moved to Grantham in 1983 and George joined Grantham Bowls Club and was an active member of The Conservative Club, Gonerby Social Club and the Masons.

When Jessie became ill, George who has seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, became her carer until she passed away five years ago, aged 97.

George continued to live independently until last year when he moved into Newton House, where he enjoys a glass of beer a day.

Daughter Hannah Smith, who lives in Harlaxton, said: “He loves it at Newton House. The staff are amazing. Dad always greets you with a smile, is always cheerful and continues to loves life. He is simply amazing.”