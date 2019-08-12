Grantham group for adults with learning disabilities are appealing for more members

A social group for adults with learning disabilities is appealing for both more members and volunteers to join them.

The Gateway Club caters for adults aged 18 and above. They meet up twice a week at the Cree Centre, on Aire Road, Grantham. Founded in October 1971, the club supports members with leisure activities, and community-based events including themed nights and trips out in the community.

Their mission is to prevent social isolation and loneliness as well as promoting diversity, equality, privacy and dignity, respect and independence.

There are currently 30 members at the club who come from across Grantham and the surrounding areas.

They enjoy a variety of activities to suit all abilities including animal therapy, quiz nights, pub visits,

curling, arts and crafts, bowling, sensory, theatre trips, movies, taste and try, disco, fun days and games.

Becky Chantry-Parke joined as Gateway leader last year.

She said: “The club had been without a leader since 2011 when I joined after 10 years at Mencap.

“We hold two three hour sessions a week and members are welcome to come whenever they want

and stay for however long they want. They don’t have to commit to coming each week either. It is entirely up to them.

“Every day is different. We like to try and go out once a month on trips including to to the theatre, concerts and the pub.”

There are currently three volunteers at the club alongside Becky.

Becky added: “Volunteers need to be of a caring nature and patient. It is extremely

rewarding. I get pure enjoyment out of seeing the members.

“We all develop bonds and relationships. It is also great for someone’s CV.

“If you are interested, the best thing to do is to give us a call and book a look around.”

Sue Marshall, 63, started volunteering at Gateway six months ago.

She said: “I really enjoy it and it gets me out of the house.

To be a volunteer here, you need to have patience, dedication and be positive.

“I also volunteer at Wyndham Park and Sue Ryder. I can’t stay in.”

Gateway club is based at The Cree Centre on Monday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Entrance fee is £2 per session and members are reminded not to forget their money for the popular tuck shop.

If you are interested in becoming either a volunteer or a member, contact Becky on 01476 566050 or email becky.chantryparke@granthammencap.co.uk

For more information, visit: www.granthammencap.co.uk