Grantham group will be launched to support Marie Curie charity

A group of charitable residents from Grantham is launching a new group to raise funds for Marie Curie.

The group, which is made up of four volunteers so far, will support Marie Curie’s major fund-raising campaigns including the Great Daffodil Appeal and Blooming Great Tea Party as well as organising their own activities. They will help raise awareness of Marie Curie and how the charity’s services can support people living with a terminal illness in Grantham.

The money they raise will help Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones. Marie Curie nurses work day and night, offering vital support, to allow patients and families to make the most of the time they have together.

Community fund-raiser for Lincolnshire Lauren Alexander said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome a new fund-raising group in Grantham as we have had continuous support from many local people so it will be great to form an official group.”

The Grantham fund-raising group is due to be formed in the New Year and is looking for a chair and secretary to sit alongside their treasurer who is a local accountant and involved in the group due to the care provided to her late mother. The group is also looking for more volunteers to join them in their fund-raising efforts.

If anyone is interested in helping to support or join the group, they can contact Lauren Alexander on 01332 204221/07525 801531, or email lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk