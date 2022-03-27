Grantham Guildhall to be bathed in blue light to mark World Parkinson's Day

The Guildhall will turn blue next month to mark World Parkinson's Day.

Floodlights will bathe the building in blue light on Monday, April 11.

On the day, members of the Grantham Branch of Parkinson’s UK will be on hand to answer questions on the disease and to give details of the charity Parkinson’s UK and the local Grantham Branch.

The Guildhall will be lit up with blue light on April 11 to mark World Parkinson's Day. (55679098)

The disease is named after James Parkinson, born in 1755, who published an article called “An Essay on Shaking Palsy”. He systematically described the symptoms of three of his patients and three people he met in the street. He realised that they were displaying a disease which he referred to as paralysis agitans or shaking palsy.

He distinguished between resting tremors and tremors with motion. He incorrectly suggested that these tremors were due to lesions in the cervical spinal chord. It was not until 60 years later that the disease became known as Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson was the son of a surgeon and apothecary practising in London. He was the oldest of five siblings and he married Mary Dale in 1783 and they subsequently had eight children. Not long after his marriage, he succeeded his father and by 1784 the medical practice was flourishing and Parkinson was approved by the City of London Corporation to be a surgeon.