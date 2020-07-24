Home   News   Article

Grantham gym Feelgood Fitness goes into liquidation

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:40, 24 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:41, 24 July 2020

A Grantham gym which has been a popular venue in the town for 14 years has gone into liquidation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Dave Wright announced on Facebook that the gym, based in The George Centre, has been forced to close.

Mr Wright said: "Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lack of rent and service charge relief from the landlord, it is with the deepest regret and sadness that Feelgood Fitness is going into liquidation."

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE