Grantham gym Feelgood Fitness goes into liquidation

A Grantham gym which has been a popular venue in the town for 14 years has gone into liquidation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Dave Wright announced on Facebook that the gym, based in The George Centre, has been forced to close.

Mr Wright said: "Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lack of rent and service charge relief from the landlord, it is with the deepest regret and sadness that Feelgood Fitness is going into liquidation."