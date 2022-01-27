Grantham has the highest infection rate in the district as cases increase across the area.

In South Kesteven, 1,464 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past seven days, according to figures released by Public Health England yesterday (January 26).

Of these confirmed cases, 328 were recorded with in Grantham, while 298 relate to people living in Stamford who tested positive during the seven-day period ending on January 21.

Covid-19

The seven-day infection rate for the district stands at 948 per every 100,000 people compared with 855 last week.

Three deaths within 28 days of a positive test have sadly been recorded in the past week, with the total standing at 316.

Nationally the covid infection rate stands at 945 cases per every 100,000 people.

The country has today (January 27) moved away from Plan B as face masks are no longer mandatory across England.

A total of 137,566,698 vaccinations have been administered across the country, with 90.9 per cent of adults receiving their first dose and a further 83.9 per cent having had their second, with 64.4 per cent boostered.