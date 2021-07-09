Two Grantham primary schools are letting pupils start later on Monday (July 12) to allow families to enjoy the England v Italy Euro 2020 final.

Pupils at Harrowby Infant School and National Junior School, will be allowed an extra hour in bed before heading into school at 10am.

Executive headteacher of National Junior School and Harrowby Infant School, Anne Platt, informed parents that registers will stay open a little longer on Monday.

She said: "We would like to offer longer registration time for the children on Monday. We recognise that many of our children will be staying up late to watch the European Cup Final (staff too!) and may need some extra time in bed in order to be their best.

"Therefore our registers will stay open until 10am at Harrowby and until first break for National pupils."

In anticipation of the great work of Gareth Southgate and his team, pupils at The National will also be allowed to come to school on Monday wearing red/white and blue or football kit to mark this momentous occasion.