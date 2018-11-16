Grantham Home Bargains to close on Boxing Day to give staff time off

Home Bargains in Grantham will be shut on Boxing Day to give their 'hard working staff' more time with their families.

The discount store chain has announced that all of its branches will be closed on December 26 to give its 23,000 staff some extra time off, despite Boxing Day being one of the busiest shopping days in the retail calender as people try to grab a bargain in the sales.

They made the announcement on their Twitter and Facebook yesterday, stating: "To all our staff: Thank you for your hard work this year. We will be closing all our stores on Boxing Day to give you the day off. We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday.

It will be the first time that Home Bargains in Grantham has closed on Boxing Day since the store opened on Sankt Augustin Way in 2005.

Grantham supervisor Liam Moorhuse said: "It really shows that they care for everyone working in the company by giving them an extra day off to spend with their families over the festive period.

"It will really motivate all of our staff as we enter into our very busy Christmas and New Year period. The customers have been really supportive and think that it's a brill idea. They know that they are shopping at a store where the company really cares about the people it employs.

"Home Bargains is a family business which is what we want to come across in our store."

The store will be open on Christmas Eve and December 27. Home Bargains said that opening times will vary according to stores.

Customers on Facebook have praised the chain for giving workers the day off and urged other retailers to do the same.

Tell us what you think? Do you think that other retailers should follow suit and close on Boxing Day.

