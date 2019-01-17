Grantham homeless centre receives surge of donations

A homeless charity received donations from kind-hearted businesses across Grantham over the festive period.

Staff at William H. Brown estate and lettings agents, on High Street, collected over 130 items for Grantham Passage including toothbrushes, perfume, wipes, thermal clothes and gift sets.

Lettings manager Sophie Hindmarch said: “We sent out letters and emails to our past and present customers.

“We received donations from vendors, landlords, tenants, staff members from our office upstairs and also our own contribution.

“Everyone was so generous. We also collected Christmas food items to help through the colder months.

Staff at WH Brown made a bumper donation to The Passage. (6459141)

“As we have been in Grantham for such a long time we felt it was of vital importance to help the local community where we can.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and colleagues that supported the Grantham Passage and our collection and look forward to another collection in 2019.”

A team of colleagues from Paylink Solutions, a digital software company based at Totemic House, raised £2,000 for the charity by sleeping rough for one night in December.

Luke Pick, 28, who was the main organiser, said: “We were able to buy mountains of supplies including 10 two-man pop-up tents, 15 sleeping bags, 10 camp beds, 200 foil blankets, 10 waterproof rucksacks and food

vouchers.

“We are all so proud and we can’t thank the local community enough for their support.”

Grantham Passage offers homeless and vulnerable people a safe and non-judgmental meeting place, hot food, assistance with access to services and agencies through various churches in Grantham seven days a week.